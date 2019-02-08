Saturday's weather: Warm conditions expected for most of SA

The weekend is expected to start off with mostly warm weather conditions across most of the country, while it is set to be hot in the central interior, according to the South African Weather Service.

It will be cool at first then warm along the coast.

The weather in your region

It will be partly cloudy and warm in Gauteng, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers. Scattered showers are expected on the southern Highveld.

It will be partly cloudy and warm but hot to very hot in places in the Lowveld and the western Bushveld in Limpopo. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the south.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the north east.

The Free State is expected to be partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers. Isolated showers are expected in the north east.

It will be cloudy with fog along the coast of the Northern Cape at first. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-westerly.

The Western Cape will be fine in the west, otherwise partly cloudy, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers over the eastern interior. It will be warm along the coastal areas, otherwise hot over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly to south-easterly along the south coast, otherwise fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and warm, but hot in places over the interior. Scattered thunderstorms are expected in the north.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but hot in places over the interior. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the north.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy and warm but hot in places in the north, becoming cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers. Scattered showers are expected in the west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly to north-easterly north of Richard's Bay otherwise southerly to south-westerly.

The temperature in your city

Johannesburg

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers.

17°C/32°C

Vereeniging

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers.

16°C/31°C

Mbombela

Morning fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy.

20°C/30°C

Polokwane

Morning mist, otherwise partly cloudy.

20°C/31°C

Mahikeng

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers.

19°C/32°C

Vryburg

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers.

19°C/31°C

Bloemfontein

Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers.

18°C/30°C

Kimberley

Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers.

21°C/29°C

Upington

Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers.

24°C/35°C

Cape Town

Fine.

Wind: Fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

18°C/28°C

George

Cloudy to partly cloudy.

Wind: Moderate easterly to south-easterly.

18°C/25°C

Port Elizabeth

Fine at first, otherwise cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Wind: Moderate south westerly becoming moderate to strong south-easterly in the afternoon.

18°C/25°C

East London

Fine at first, otherwise cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Wind: Light to moderate south-westerly becoming strong south-easterly in the afternoon.

19°C/24°C

Durban

Partly cloudy becoming cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Wind: Moderate south-westerly.

22°C/28°C

Richards Bay

Partly cloudy becoming cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Wind: Moderate south-westerly.

22°C/31°C

Pietermaritzburg

Partly cloudy becoming cloudy in the afternoon with scattered showers and thundershowers.

19°C/28°C

