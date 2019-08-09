Saturday's weather: Warm day ahead with fire danger warning

It will be a mostly warm day with cool temperatures expected for the interior of the country on Saturday.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the northern parts of the Northern Cape, southern parts of the Free State, northern and central parts of the Eastern Cape, according to the South African Weather Service.



The weather in your region

It will be fine and cool to warm in Gauteng. The expected UVB sunburn index will be moderate.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy along the escarpment with morning fog patches and drizzle. Otherwise it will be partly cloudy and and cool to warm.

It will be partly cloudy and warm in Limpopo with morning fog and drizzle over the escarpment.

The North West will be fine and warm, but partly cloudy in the north west, spreading to the central parts.

The Free State will have morning fog patches in the east where it will be cloudy at first. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, but fine in the south west.

Partly cloudy in the north east of the Northern Cape, otherwise fine and cool but warm in the east. The wind along the coast will be moderate south to south-westerly becoming fresh from late afternoon.

The Western Cape will be fine and cool becoming partly cloudy in the south-west by afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate north-westerly but south-easterly along the west coast. The expected UVB sunburn index will be moderate

The Eastern Cape will be fine and warm but cool along the coast. The wind along the coast will be light.

It will be cloudy with rain in the north-east of KwaZulu-Natal and fog over the interior. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool but warm in places. It will become fine in the afternoon from the south and reaching the north by the evening.



The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index will be low.





