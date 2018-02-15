Save SA urges new leadership to get 'us out of the hole' dug by Zuma

Johannesburg – Civil society group Save South Africa said it was delighted with the resignation of President Jacob Zuma on Wednesday night.

The group said it relished the "demise" of Zuma and saluted South Africans who put aside their differences and worked together to put pressure on Zuma and the ruling party.

"We are absolutely delighted to see the back of the worst president this country has ever seen. We look forward to seeing him again in court, and soon, to face justice for his multitude of crimes against the people of South Africa," Save South Africa said in a statement on Wednesday night.

"Zuma's resignation brings to an end the most calamitous era in our post-apartheid history, and will be celebrated by anyone who values our Constitution, our flag and our sovereignty."

The group said Zuma and his "crony compradors, who pillaged the South African state" comprised the values of South Africa's democracy.

"Like Zuma, these collaborators must also be removed from public office and face justice," Save South Africa added.

The group thanked the many civil society organisations, whistleblowers and journalists who played an important role in exposing Zuma's alleged criminal dealings.

"Without these expressions of people's power, the country would be in the hands of international criminal gangs and rogues, including foreign governments that sought to condemn us to a mountain of debt for nuclear procurement that would have enslaved, not only us, but future generations," the group said.

At the same time, Save South Africa, said the new leadership of the ruling party, with Cyril Ramaphosa at the helm, should make it their interest to restore the pride in "our beautiful flag and our country".

"Whoever replaces Zuma as president of the republic, must lead the drive to urgently recapture the state from those who have stolen our sovereignty while at the same time stealing millions from the public purse."

The group urged the new leadership collective to "get us out of the hole that was dug by Zuma and his cohorts".

The organisation also urged the new leadership to prioritise the return of rule of law and restoring the credibility of institutions, such as the Hawks, the police, the national prosecuting authority and intelligence services.

"Crucially, the next president must ensure that the captains of state capture are pursued and prosecuted, and that neither the Zumas nor the Guptas are allowed to leave South Africa. Their passports must be revoked until investigations around them are finalised," Save South Africa said.

