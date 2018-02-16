 

#SaveWater mascot makes a splash for all the wrong reasons

2018-02-16 18:24

Jenni Evans

Cape Town - Splash, the puffy green mascot for the Department of Water and Sanitations #SaveWater campaign, shot to fame in its orange briefs on Friday - but for all the wrong reasons.

Splash was photographed at the campaign launch at the Cullinan Hotel in Cape Town on Thursday, posing with sports personalities and celebrities, who have endorsed the campaign to spread the #SaveWater message.

However, Twitter was not kind about Splash's ensemble - a puffy, green bodysuit, briefs bearing the name of the campaign, green boots and thick black plumber's gloves.

Soon memes were created about Splash's face, with its wide Kewpie doll eyes and tombstone teeth.

Supporters of the #SaveWater campaign include Miss Earth SA, Operation SA, Tsogo Sun, the SA Rugby Union, and the Muslim Judicial Council.

Camels, the bearers of water across the desert, were also referenced.

Department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau was not immediately available for comment about Splash.

It is understood that Splash is from the Department of Water and Sanitation.

The #SaveWater campaign will run across the country, starting with visits to schools on Monday.

