SCA dismisses Zuma's stay of prosecution application - report

Former president Jacob Zuma's application to have his corruption trial stayed has been dismissed by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), according to Business Day.

The SCA dismissed the application with costs because there was no reasonable prospect of success and no compelling reason the appeal should be heard, the publication reported.

The court dismissed the application without hearing argument from Zuma's legal team about why the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg erred in November last year when it refused his application for a permanent stay of prosecution, the publication said.

Last month, the high court issued a warrant for Zuma's arrest after he failed to appear in court and cited health reasons and provided a sick note, News24 reported.



The warrant was stayed until May.

Zuma is charged, along with French arms company Thales, with fraud, racketeering, corruption and money laundering.

- Compiled by Azarrah Karrim