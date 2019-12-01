 

SCA judgment on hate speech definition a positive step forward for democracy - Jon Qwelane's attorney

2019-12-01 19:33

Alex Mitchley

Jon Qwelane. (Beeld, file)

Jon Qwelane. (Beeld, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A landmark Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judgment, which found that the current definition of hate speech is unconstitutional and invalid, is a positive step forward for democracy, former ambassador, journalist and activist Jon Qwelane’s legal team says.

Qwelane, who penned an unpopular opinion about same-sex marriage in the Sunday Sun more than a decade ago, was vindicated on Friday after the SCA found that his comments were hurtful, but did not amount to hate speech under the current definition.

News24 previously reported that in Qwelane’s column, titled Call me names, but gay is not okay, he also lauded former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe's "unflinching and unapologetic stance" on homosexuality.

READ: 'Gay is not ok' columnist off the hook as SCA orders rewrite of 'vague' hate speech definition

"There could be a few things I could take issue with Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe, but his unflinching and unapologetic stance over homosexuals is definitely not among those," the column read.

The SCA overturned a high court ruling in 2017 that found Qwelane guilty of hate speech and also dismissed the SA Human Rights Commission complaint against him.

The complaint was lodged in terms of the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act (Pepuda) which the SCA found was unconstitutional.

As a result, the SCA also directed Parliament to rewrite the "vague" and "overbroad" law meant to protect against discrimination.

Reacting to the judgment, Qwelane’s attorney, Andrew Boerner, said freedom of expression was one of the cornerstones of a strong and vibrant democracy.

"Without it, or with an unconstitutional limitation of the right, we negate robust conversation and move backwards," Boerner said.

"Clarity is key to enable people to exercise their rights and to be afforded protection. The amended Section 10 put forward by the SCA is in line with the Constitution and includes sexual orientation."

ALSO READ: Qwelane column led to most complaints to SAHRC ever, court hears

"The law lives and breathes and in a young democracy, we are all still learning. We hope that this matter will be a positive step forward for our young democracy."

Despite the SCA's ruling, the appeal court still urged Qwelane to seek rapprochement.

"We have to, in our beloved country, find a way in which to relate to each other more graciously," the SCA judgment read.

The court also said opinions were often laced with vitriol and that while people should be allowed their convictions and be allowed to differ on the basis of conscience, no one is free to infringe on the rights of others.

Read more on:    jon qwelane  |  sca  |  freedom of expression
NEXT ON NEWS24X

World Aids Day: Mabuza calls on communities to end stigma against virus

2019-12-01 18:06

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Cape Town store's staff jive to warm up before Black Friday rush
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 18:46 PM
Road name: CBD Congestion

Cape Town 14:38 PM
Road name: Festive Lights Switch On

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Three jackpot winners 2019-11-30 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 