SCAM ALERT | No Covid-19 home screenings, warns Netcare as criminals pose as officials

Netcare has urged members of the public to be vigilant of criminals pretending to be officials under the guise of conducting Covid-19 home screenings.

"Please note that staff members from the Netcare Group, including from Netcare hospitals, Netcare 911 or Medicross medical and dental centres, are NOT doing door-to-door Covid-19 screenings," Netcare said in a statement on Monday.

This comes after the hospital group received reports that criminals are going to homes in various areas, claiming to be from Netcare or Netcare 911, and saying they are assisting the Department of Health with door-to-door screening for Covid-19 (coronavirus).

"Should someone claiming to be a representative from Netcare, Netcare 911 or Medicross arrive at your home or business premises claiming to do screening for the coronavirus, do not allow them onto your property or inside your business premises for your own safety, but please alert SAPS immediately," the group further warned.

As of 16 March 2020, South Africa had 62 cases of Covid-19.

In an address to the nation on Sunday following a cabinet meeting, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced strict measures for minimising the spread of the deadly virus.

News24 earlier reported that some of the major decisions taken by Cabinet include:

A ban on travel from the following high risk countries: Italy, Iraq, South Korea, Spain, Germany, United States, United Kingdom and China;

The closing of 35 land ports of entry, as well as two of the country's eight seaports;

A ban on gatherings of 100 people or more;

Introduction of tracking, tracing and monitoring systems; and

The consideration of a fiscal relief package to minimise damage to the economy.

The World Health Organisation on Sunday night confirmed that there were more than 153 000 confirmed infections in 146 countries, which have resulted in more than 5 700 deaths, News24 reported.

