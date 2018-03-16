 

Schabir Shaik on THOSE Zuma charges

2018-03-16 19:10

Kaveel Singh

Schabir Shaik. (Netwerk24)

Schabir Shaik. (Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durban – One-time financial advisor to former president Jacob Zuma, Schabir Shaik, was tight-lipped on the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA's) decision to prosecute Zuma on corruption charges.

"I think the law must take its course. I have no further comment," he told News24 during a brief phone call on Friday. 

Shaik was released on medical parole on March 3, 2009, after serving just more than two years of a 15-year sentence for corruption.

He was convicted of two counts of corruption and one of fraud, relating to his facilitation of a bribe, allegedly by a French arms company to Zuma. 

The NPA on Friday announced that Zuma would face 16 charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering. 

READ: NPA to prosecute former president Jacob Zuma

The charges relate to 783 questionable payments Zuma allegedly received in connection with the controversial multi-billion-rand arms deal. 

During his trial, Shaik argued that payments he had made to Zuma, totalling more than R1.2m, were made out of friendship and camaraderie. 

His defence advocate Francois van Zyl, SC, told the court at the time that Shaik assisted him toward the end of the 90s. 

"The payments to Zuma started during 1997 in an attempt by (Shaik) to assist Zuma to get out of the debt trap in which he found himself," Van Zyl had told Judge Hilary Squires.

"Later, the assistance was primarily aimed at the education of Zuma's children. Not a single payment was linked to any specific act by Zuma in the interests of (Shaik) or any of his companies."

Van Zyl said a long-standing friendship developed between the two men during the anti-apartheid struggle years.

"The concept of a loan, often between friends, where the borrower is required to pay back when he is in a financial position to do so, is well-known in our law," he had said at the time. 

Shaik's medical parole has also come into question since it began. 

In 2011, a Sunday Tribune journalist was allegedly throttled and slapped by Shaik when working on a story about him playing golf while on parole.

A complaint was laid, but there was not enough evidence to prosecute.

A few weeks later, Shaik was accused of assault at a mosque after he allegedly slapped and punched a man after an argument about parking. Nothing came of the incident.

Read more on:    npa  |  ndpp  |  jacob zuma  |  shaun abrahams  |  schabir schaik  |  corruption allegations

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

#News24 ICYMI: NPA to prosecute Zuma; Rainbow polony cleared of listeria – RCL Foods; and 20-year-old smashes Wayde's 200m SA record

22 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: We'll see Zuma in orange overalls - Maimane
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, March 14 2018-03-14 21:14 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 