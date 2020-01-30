 

School bully suspended after video of attack circulates on social media

2020-01-30 20:43

Azarrah Karrim

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. (Trevor Kunene)

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited Modiri Secondary School in Ga-Rankuwa, north of Pretoria, on Thursday after a video of a girl bullying a fellow pupil did the rounds on social media.

In the video, the teenager is seen pouring a thick white liquid over another girl's head and hitting her over the head with the empty carton before walking away.

Both are in school uniform and are watched by other pupils.

Lesufi addressed parents of the school on Thursday and discussed the way forward.

In a statement, Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the bully had been suspended with immediate effect.

He added the victim will "receive the necessary counselling and support from the psychosocial unit".

"[The] parents of the victim [are] advised to monitor her and inform the district if there's a need for intervention."

The parents were also advised to open a common assault case with the police, while "MEC Lesufi undertook to escalate it to the province", Mabona said.

The school governing body was advised to provide reasons why it should not be disbanded in the coming week.

"Learners were encouraged to respect themselves and come back to school [on] 31 January 2020," Mabona said.

Read more on:    panyaza lesufi  |  pretoria  |  education
