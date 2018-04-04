 

School children recycle waste for food

2018-04-04 11:30

Joseph Chirume, GroundUp

Residents of Colchester queue while Danny Opsahl of the Colchester Recycling Swop Shop hands out packages. (Joseph Chirume, GroundUp)

Residents of Colchester queue while Danny Opsahl of the Colchester Recycling Swop Shop hands out packages. (Joseph Chirume, GroundUp)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

In Colchester, primary school pupils recycle plastic bottles and tins in exchange for school stationery, clothing and food.

Thamara Gqogqani, a Grade 7 pupil, says she is always on the lookout for empty plastic bottles and metal tins, which she stores at her home.

"This is helping my family very much because my parents do not work. I move around collecting empty plastic bottles because I know that at the end of the month, I get groceries and school stationery from the shop."

According to a GroundUp report, Colchester, 40km north of Port Elizabeth, is one of the poorer communities in the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality. A few bed-and-breakfast establishments and a Spar supermarket on the N2 highway are the main employers in the town.

The Colchester Recycling Swop Shop, which started in August 2015 as a not-for-profit organisation, operates from two containers at Colchester Primary School.

"We come here on the last Friday of every month," says Sue Lake, who runs the programme. "The children bring used, empty plastic bottles and tins. They are weighed and they receive a ticket with points according to the weight. They are then helped to choose something from the swop shop to the value of their points.

A sense of responsibility

"We cater for two to 15-year-olds... We rely on donations from individuals and the Sunshine Coast Charity Trust kindly donates non-perishable foods. We stock food, donated clothes, toys, toiletries, stationery and books that we give to the children. Food is the most sought after, as there are many impoverished people in the area and unemployment is very high."

Lake says the recycling teaches children about the environment and that even as children they are able to make a difference. She says the children are very proud of how big their bags of recycled materials are when they bring them to the shop.

Wendy Ndabula, who lives in Colchester with her four children, says: "This is not only helping us in terms of cleaning the environment, but our children are growing up with a sense of responsibility. They always teach us at home that it is not good to throw away litter everywhere as there is money in empty plastic bottles.

"I no longer buy school items for my children because they have to work hard collecting empty bottles and tins for them to exchange with either books, food or clothing."

Thamsaqa Maseti, 68, who has five children, says he assists the swop shop by packing the plastic bottles and checking that people stand patiently in the queue.

"I get paid some money for assisting in the programme. The money is helping my family buy other necessities like electricity coupons and for transport money when I want to travel."

Lake says: "There are usually between 80 and 150 children who come for the project... I think it is important to give the kids a 'hand up' rather than handouts. We have also had a cleanup day with the children to pick up the litter as dumping is an ongoing problem... The children have had several talks about recycling and it is hoped that they will have a positive influence in the community."

Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  environment  |  education

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SARS 'rogue unit' officials to appear in court, after withdrawing urgent application

24 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Mam' Winnie in her own words
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Plattekloof 11:45 AM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Paarl 11:23 AM
Road name: R44

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, April 3 2018-04-03 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 