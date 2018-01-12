 

School governing body members steal food, stationery at Pretoria primary school

2018-01-12 19:21

Iavan Pijoos

(iStock)

(iStock)

Pretoria – Members of the school governing body (SGB) of Nellmapius Primary School, in Pretoria, appeared in the capital's magistrate's court on a charge of theft on Friday after they allegedly stole food and stationery at the school.

Gauteng department of education spokesperson Steve Mabona said two SGB members, a community policing forum member and three general assistants allegedly forcibly gained access to the school on Thursday.

Mabona said they stole school nutrition supplies and stationery.

The police were called to the scene and found the alleged perpetrators in possession of stolen goods and they were arrested.

Mabona said they were disappointed that those who were supposed to safeguard the school property were instead implicated in theft.

Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi has requested the head of the department to investigate the SGB and to possibly issue a notice to disband it.

"We are committed to upholding values of integrity and accountability and as such we will ensure that everyone in the schooling environment must subscribe to high ethical standards," Lesufi said.

The six are expected to be back in court on Monday.

Read more on:    pretoria  |  crime

2018-01-12 19:21

