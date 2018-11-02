 

School has 196 learners, 10 grades but only four classrooms

2018-11-02 08:09

Yamkela Ntshongwana

Nozukile Nokhonya, a Grade R teacher who has been at Mpovane Senior Primary School for ten years, gives class in a rondavel that is too small to accommodate chairs, desks and a cupboard. (Yamkela Ntshongwana, GroundUp)

Nozukile Nokhonya, a Grade R teacher who has been at Mpovane Senior Primary School for ten years, gives class in a rondavel that is too small to accommodate chairs, desks and a cupboard. (Yamkela Ntshongwana, GroundUp)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Mpovane Senior Primary School has seven staff members and 196 learners in Grade R to Grade 9. But it only has four classrooms, which date back to when the school was established in 1988.

Mpovane village is outside Cofimvaba in the Eastern Cape, GroundUp reports.

According to school principal Matambeka Votile, a letter requesting the education department to undertake renovations and provide additional classrooms was sent in 2015. The school was told there was no budget.

In 2016, school staff and community members contributed R100 per family to buy building materials, but the funds were insufficient to complete the two additional classrooms the parents had planned. The school then approached people for space on their private properties.

"Grade R and Grade 2 are schooling outside the school premises in some households because of the shortage of learning rooms. We only meet in the morning in the school assembly. Then after eating the school porridge, they leave with their teachers to their places," said Votile.

READ: Up to 100 pupils crammed into single classroom in Eastern Cape

Both learning venues are about a kilometre from the school. If it is raining, Grade R learners don't go to the class as it is too far for them to go in the rain. When Votile has school announcements to make, he has to go by car between the various learning venues.

"I feel like I am running three different schools because every day after my lessons I have to go to these outside learning places and check if the teachers and learners are still fine."

The four classrooms the school does have must be shared between Grade 1 and Grades 3 to 9.

"In this situation, if the Grade 4 teacher is teaching, Grade 5 and their teacher have to be quiet and wait for their time while in the same learning room. It is very disturbing for Grade 1 as they are sharing their learning room with the kitchen.

"The nutrition helpers would be cooking while teachers are doing their job. At the same time, they are at risk of getting burned by the hot pots if not supervised," said Votile.

READ MORE: 'We are 52 students in one container'

The private owners are not charging, but the spaces are far from ideal.

Bulelwa Velem teaches Grade 2 in a mud plastered room. The owners of the main house are away working in Johannesburg.

Nozukile Nokhonya, a Grade R teacher who has been at the school for 10 years, gives class in a rondavel that is too small to accommodate chairs, desks and a cupboard.

"Every morning I have to carry a bucket full of water in case the kids get thirsty because we have no tap where we are," said Nokhonya.

Spokesperson for the Eastern Cape Department of Education Malibongwe Mtima provided GroundUp a copy of an undated letter sent by TV Nkhulu, the Chris Hani East District manager, to the acting district director. It recommends that immediate action be taken to improve the situation or to include the school on the department's priority list.

Read more on:    east london  |  service delivery  |  education

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Freedom Park remembers struggle stalwart Robert Sobukwe

31 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
VIDEO FROM THE SCENE: Three men injured in apparent hostage drama at Randfontein church
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday 31 October 2018-10-31 21:37 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 