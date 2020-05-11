 

School reopenings: Motshekga to brief the nation on Thursday

2020-05-11 18:15

Ntwaagae Seleka

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga. (Phill Magakoe, Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is expected to announce this week when schools will officially reopen.

After consultations with various stakeholders, Motshekga has promised to brief the nation on Thursday, her department said in a statement.

Motshekga is expected to provide details of the final dates and detailed plans for the phased approach to the possible reopening of schools.

The minister held a series of meetings with stakeholders in the basic education sector on Monday.

READ | DBE warns schools looking to reopen early

The purpose of the meetings was to consider the state of readiness for the reopening of schools.

The first meeting was with of the Council of Education Ministers, followed by another meeting with the leadership of teacher unions, and the last session was with the School Governing Body Associations and the South African Principals Association, the statement read. 

Cabinet is scheduled to sit on Wednesday, where it is expected the recovery plan for the education sector will be discussed.

Motshekga assured South Africans that the safety of teachers, pupils and all employees would be paramount in all the decisions taken.

NEXT ON NEWS24X

Divorced parents have once-off chance to move children between districts or provinces

2020-05-11 18:05

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Hygiene packs donated to women SANDF members
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 18:31 PM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Philippi 17:52 PM
Road name: Govan Mbeki Road

More traffic reports
One person bags R47k in the Daily Lotto jackpot 2020-05-09 21:33 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 