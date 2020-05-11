School reopenings: Motshekga to brief the nation on Thursday

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is expected to announce this week when schools will officially reopen.

After consultations with various stakeholders, Motshekga has promised to brief the nation on Thursday, her department said in a statement.

Motshekga is expected to provide details of the final dates and detailed plans for the phased approach to the possible reopening of schools.

The minister held a series of meetings with stakeholders in the basic education sector on Monday.

READ | DBE warns schools looking to reopen early

The purpose of the meetings was to consider the state of readiness for the reopening of schools.

The first meeting was with of the Council of Education Ministers, followed by another meeting with the leadership of teacher unions, and the last session was with the School Governing Body Associations and the South African Principals Association, the statement read.

Cabinet is scheduled to sit on Wednesday, where it is expected the recovery plan for the education sector will be discussed.

Motshekga assured South Africans that the safety of teachers, pupils and all employees would be paramount in all the decisions taken.