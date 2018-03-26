 

Schools close early in Hermanus as tense stand-off with protesters continues

2018-03-26 16:29

Kaveel Singh

Police in riot gear have been deployed in Hermanus, where the situation is still tense after attempted land invasions. (Jaco Marais, Netwerk24)

Police in riot gear have been deployed in Hermanus, where the situation is still tense after attempted land invasions. (Jaco Marais, Netwerk24)

The situation in the coastal town of Hermanus remains tense as groups of protesters are still in a stand-off with police.

Netwerk24 reported that Hermanus Primary School and High School had closed on Monday due to the ongoing protests.

There is a strong police presence in the Western Cape Overberg town after attempts at a land invasion over the weekend.


Police in riot gear have been deployed in Hermanus, where the situation is still tense after attempted land invasions. (Jaco Marais, Netwerk24)

Some protesters had tried to invade land and a recycling plant was set alight.

Earlier, a satellite police station was partially burnt, police spokesperson Brigadier Donovan Heilbron told News24.

"We had talks with the community on vacant land and a plot they felt they should use. They indicated they wanted to speak to local and provincial officials at that meeting. We left the meeting understanding there would be follow ups. Soon after, everything erupted."

Helibron said the satellite police station in Zwelihle had been partially burnt.

"Thus far, we have arrested 25 people, and counting. Lots of buildings were vandalised."

