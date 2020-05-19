 

Schools to reopen from 1 June, starting with grades 7 and 12 - Motshekga

2020-05-19 19:00

Sesona Ngqakamba

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga.

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga. (GCIS)

The National Coronavirus Command Council and Cabinet have approved the reopening of schools as of 1 June, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has announced.

Motshekga made the announcement on Tuesday during a media briefing where she outlined the state of readiness of schools amid the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

The minister said independent or private schools would also be opening in the metropolitan areas, adding the revised school calendar would be gazetted soon.

She added schools should adhere to and observe health and safety protocols that would be in place when schools reopen.

Pupils, teachers and support staff will be receiving orientation and training at the start of the school reopening, which will start with grades 7 and 12 as well as "small schools".

Motshekga said an elaboration on what constituted a small school would be provided soon.

She added the department was working with organisations who were advising it on the way to phase in pupils from special schools.

"Our planning and procurement has considered the needs of learners with disabilities and those in special schools. Provinces have put in place plans that will ensure that no child is compromised."

Motshekga said careful consideration would also be made to ensure there was balance between allowing early childhood developments (ECDs) to operate as well as the safety and health of children and caregivers.

She added the department was working with the Department of Social Development on ECDs.

