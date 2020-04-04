Scores of vehicles stopped on the road, many turned back for not having travelling permission

Roadblocks in KZN have contributed to the arrest of over 1 400 related to contravention of the national lockdown. The latest was in Shakas Head, north of Durban on Thursday. (Supplied: Department of Transport, Mbuyiselo Ndlovu)

Roadblocks and other measures were put in place on Friday and Saturday to ensure adherence to the regulations on public transport during the lockdown period set by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.



In a series of tweets, Mbalula indicated the various operations were held across the country to ensure compliance with the regulations.



On Friday 128 roadblocks were conducted throughout the country, 19 663 vehicles stopped and checked, and 240 vehicles in Gauteng sent back for travelling between provinces without permission.

Meanwhile, in aviation ten minibuses left for the OR Tambo International airport at around 06:00, transporting German nationals who were to fly out after being repatriated by their government.

On Saturday Mbalula posted that "3,970 traffic and metro officers deployed to monitor amongst others social distancing in public transport and ensuring that people STAY HOME."