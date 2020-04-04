 

Scores of vehicles stopped on the road, many turned back for not having travelling permission

2020-04-04 22:20

Nhlanhla Jele

Roadblocks in KZN have contributed to the arrest of over 1 400 related to contravention of the national lockdown. The latest was in Shakas Head, north of Durban on Thursday. (Supplied: Department of Transport, Mbuyiselo Ndlovu)

Roadblocks in KZN have contributed to the arrest of over 1 400 related to contravention of the national lockdown. The latest was in Shakas Head, north of Durban on Thursday. (Supplied: Department of Transport, Mbuyiselo Ndlovu)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Roadblocks and other measures were put in place on Friday and Saturday to ensure adherence to the regulations on public transport during the lockdown period set by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.

In a series of tweets, Mbalula indicated the various operations were held across the country to ensure compliance with the regulations.

On Friday 128 roadblocks were conducted throughout the country, 19 663 vehicles stopped and checked, and 240 vehicles in Gauteng sent back for travelling between provinces without permission.

Meanwhile, in aviation ten minibuses left for the OR Tambo International airport at around 06:00, transporting German nationals who were to fly out after being repatriated by their government.

On Saturday Mbalula posted that "3,970 traffic and metro officers deployed to monitor amongst others social distancing in public transport and ensuring that people STAY HOME."

Read more on:    fikile mbalula  |  transport  |  lockdown
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Coronavirus: 53 937 tests later - 1585 cases and 9 deaths

2020-04-04 22:05

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | German government begins repatriation of citizens from SA
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 03:06 AM
Road name: MyCiti Bus

Cape Town 03:03 AM
Road name: Taxi Services

More traffic reports
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results 2020-04-04 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 