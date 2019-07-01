Scrapping e-tolls: Opposition unconvinced Premier David Makhura can deliver

The DA has given Gauteng premier David Makhura until August to make good on his word to scrap e-tolls and repay its associated debt worth billions of rands.

The DA's Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga said on Monday that he wants to expose Makhura and the ANC government for its "false tongue".



Msimanga was reacting to Makhura's state of the province speech at the University of Johannesburg's Soweto campus, in which the premier promised to work with national government to scrap e-tolls.

In the speech, Makhura said he would be meeting with Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday to discuss the scrapping of the contentious e-toll system and to pay the billions of rands in debt incurred by it.

"There is going to be significant movement on the sector. We are prepared to put our money were our mouth is to settle the debt," Makhura told attendees.

Msimanga, unimpressed with Makhura's speech, doubted his ability to pull this off.

"By end of August, if there is nothing concrete that he is putting on the table in the issue of e-tolls we are going to table a motion in the legislature that he must lodge an inter-governmental dispute or we will take this matter on review," he said.

EFF Gauteng leader Mandisa Mashego was also not convinced by Makhura's speech.

She said the EFF was disappointed that Makhura had watered down the issue of corruption.

"We are not expecting much from this grand standing speech from Makhura. We are not surprised that he gave us a lot of plans with nothing concrete, nothing tangible. Just grasping at straws and stealing a lot from the EFF manifesto."

Mashego said it was the EFF that had come up with the ideas that Makhura raised as his own, including the in-sourcing of community health workers, the decriminalisation of illegal miners also known as Zama-Zamas as well as the formalisation of waste pickers.

"He is obviously playing to the gallery," she said.

Opposition parties are expected to respond to Makhura's SOPA address on Thursday.