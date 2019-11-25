 

Sea Point drowning: Second body found, two still missing

2019-11-25 21:30

Azarrah Karrim

Emergency services at the scene of the drowning in Sea Point on Sunday. (News24)

The body of a 14-year-old girl has been found at Rocklands Beach in Sea Point by the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI).

"Police forensic personnel are on the scene after which the body will be taken by the health department's forensic pathology services.

"Trauma counselling services have been offered to the family," said police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

On Sunday, the NSRI received reports of four people in distress in the surf at Rocklands Beach.

After a rescue operation, one boy was found but declared dead after attempts to resuscitate him failed, News24 reported.

"The four casualties, who were originally in difficulty, were an 18-year-old male from Burundi, a 16-year-old male from the Congo, a 15-year-old male from Burundi and a 15-year-old female from Congo," NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said in a statement late on Sunday evening.

Two others have still not been found.

This is a developing story.

