 

Sea Point drownings: Body of third missing teen recovered from sea

2019-11-26 07:01

Riaan Grobler

Emergency services at the scene of a drowning in Sea Point on Sunday. (News24)

Emergency services at the scene of a drowning in Sea Point on Sunday. (News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The body of a 16-year-old boy was found in the surf at Rocklands Beach in Sea Point, Cape Town, on Monday afternoon. 

This followed shortly after the body of a 15-year-old girl was found in the same area by the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI).

The NSRI said on Sunday they had received reports of four people in difficulty in the surf at Rocklands Beach.

According to NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon, they were "friends who were caught in rip currents after entering the water to swim when a wave washed over them".

"The four casualties who were originally in difficulty were an 18-year-old male from Burundi, a 16-year-old male from the Congo, a 15-year-old male from Burundi and a 15-year-old female from Congo," Lambinon said in a statement late on Sunday evening.

READ | Search continues for missing teens in Sea Point

On Monday, Lambinon said the NSRI Table Bay and NSRI Bakoven were alerted following a report confirming that a body, suspected to be a body of one of the missing teenagers, had been spotted in the surf at Rocklands Beach.

"Police divers located and recovered the body of the 16-year-old male from the surf and the body has been taken into the care of the Government Health Forensic Pathology Services."

The bodies of the two 15-year-olds were recovered earlier

Police divers and Sea Point police are continuing in an ongoing search operation for the 18-year-old man who remains missing.

"Thoughts and support remain with the family and friends of the missing teenager," Lambinon said. 

Read more on:    nsri  |  sea point  |  drowning
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SAHRC denies it charged Eben Etzebeth to appease Langebaan community - report

25 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Snakes on a plane? No snake in a drain at King Shaka airport
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Edgemead 07:10 AM
Road name: N7 Southbound

Southbound
Cape Town 07:06 AM
Road name: M3 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Double payday for three Daily Lotto players 2019-11-25 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 