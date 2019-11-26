Sea Point drownings: Body of third missing teen recovered from sea

Emergency services at the scene of a drowning in Sea Point on Sunday. (News24)

The body of a 16-year-old boy was found in the surf at Rocklands Beach in Sea Point, Cape Town, on Monday afternoon.

This followed shortly after the body of a 15-year-old girl was found in the same area by the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI).

The NSRI said on Sunday they had received reports of four people in difficulty in the surf at Rocklands Beach.

According to NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon, they were "friends who were caught in rip currents after entering the water to swim when a wave washed over them".

"The four casualties who were originally in difficulty were an 18-year-old male from Burundi, a 16-year-old male from the Congo, a 15-year-old male from Burundi and a 15-year-old female from Congo," Lambinon said in a statement late on Sunday evening.

READ | Search continues for missing teens in Sea Point

On Monday, Lambinon said the NSRI Table Bay and NSRI Bakoven were alerted following a report confirming that a body, suspected to be a body of one of the missing teenagers, had been spotted in the surf at Rocklands Beach.

"Police divers located and recovered the body of the 16-year-old male from the surf and the body has been taken into the care of the Government Health Forensic Pathology Services."

The bodies of the two 15-year-olds were recovered earlier.

Police divers and Sea Point police are continuing in an ongoing search operation for the 18-year-old man who remains missing.

"Thoughts and support remain with the family and friends of the missing teenager," Lambinon said.