 

Search continues for boy, 15, who disappeared while swimming at Table View Beach

2020-03-08 14:31

Ntwaagae Seleka

A joint search by the police's water wing and National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) for a missing 15-year-old boy, who disappeared while swimming at Table View Beach in Cape Town, is continuing.

NSRI Melkbosstrand station commander Peter O'Hanlon said the teenager from Kraaifontein was reportedly swept out to sea by a rip current.

O'Hanlon added rescue crews were activated at about 18:20 on Saturday following reports of a drowning in progress at Table View Beach.

"On arrival, an extensive sea, air and shoreline search commenced, which included rescue swimmers who conducted a free-dive sweeping line search."

Despite the extensive search, the teenager has not yet been found.

"A police dive unit is continuing with the search supported by the NSRI, City of Cape Town lifeguards and law enforcement. The police have opened an investigation.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the missing teenager in this difficult time," O'Hanlon said.

2020-03-08 10:13

