Police search and rescue officers get ready to scour the Damani Dam in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, where an 11-year-old boy was attacked by a crocodile. (Photo: South African Police Service)

Police in Thohoyandou are likely to spend Christmas Day searching for an 11-year-old boy who was attacked and dragged away by a crocodile at the local Damani Dam on Saturday afternoon.

According to Limpopo police, the boy and a group of his friends were washing their clothes in the "crocodile-infested" dam at around 16:00 on Saturday when the reptile emerged from the water and suddenly attacked the youngster.

The police's search and rescue unit was mobilised immediately on Saturday and worked to find the boy until the light faded. They resumed on Sunday morning.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo told News24 that the search continued on Monday and that they would continue searching on Christmas Day if the boy has not been found by then.

Officials have also urged parents to not allow their children to go near dams without supervision.

In March, the SABC reported that a young boy was attacked and killed by a crocodile in the Mutale River outside Thohoyandou while playing with friends.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter