Search still continuing for man suspected to have drowned at Cape Town's Beta Beach

A man believed to be a Nigerian national is suspected to have drowned at Beta Beach in Bakoven, Cape Town, on Sunday.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Bakoven station commander Luke van Riet said, at 16:12, Bakoven duty crew were alerted to an unconfirmed report of a suspected drowning in progress near Beta Beach.

"NSRI Bakoven sea rescue crew and a law enforcement officer responded to the scene to investigate, while NSRI Bakoven duty crew responded to the Bakoven sea rescue base to prepare to launch a sea rescue craft.

"On arrival at the scene, at rocks near to Beta Beach, it was confirmed that a man had gone missing in the water after slipping off rocks into the surf and a search commenced," said Van Riet.

Van Riet said additional NSRI crew and law enforcement officers, Cape Town community security organisation medics, City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services and their Fire Dive Unit, the SA Police Services, ER24 ambulance services, community medics and a Western Cape government health EMS rescue squad responded.

"NSRI rescue swimmers entered the water and free dive search efforts were conducted in strong currents in a high tide. NSRI Table Bay duty crew were placed on alert. Despite an extensive search in fading light, no sign has been found of the Johannesburg man, who is believed to be from Nigeria, aged approximately in his late 20s, missing from a suspected drowning.

"A Police Dive Unit supported by a CoCT Fire Dive Unit and NSRI Bakoven are preparing to continue a search in the morning," Van Riet said.

He also said the police had opened an investigation.