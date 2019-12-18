 

Sebokeng family attack: Man who allegedly killed mom, sister and injured 2 other siblings in the dock

2019-12-18 21:46

Ntwaagae Seleka

(Getty Images/Gallo Images)

(Getty Images/Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A 22-year-old man accused of stabbing his mother and sibling to death as well as leaving two other family members hospitalised made his first appearance in court on Wednesday.

The man appeared in the Sebokeng Magistrate's Court after being discharged from hospital, where he had been since the incident took place last month.

He is facing two charges of murder and two of attempted murder. His two other siblings, who were hospitalised after suffering stab wounds, have also been released from hospital.

The incident took place in Sebokeng Zone 13 on the night of November 29.

It is alleged the man, who was armed with a knife, killed his 43-year-old mother and four-year-old sister. His nine-year-old sister and 16-year-old brother survived the attack. 

ALSO READ | Deadly Sebokeng family attack: 'I saw the 16-year-old boy running out screaming for help'

A neighbour, who asked not to be identified, said she saw the 16-year-old running out of the house screaming for help. For fear of being attacked too, the neighbour could not assist the injured teenager.

However, he fled to his grandparents' home, a street away, seeking help. Later, ambulances and police vehicles arrived at the house.

The suspect allegedly attempted to commit suicide by stabbing himself. 

He is expected back in court on January 22, 2020.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime  |  courts
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Matric results are coming soon! Sign up to be notified when your results become available

2019-12-12 16:29

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH LIVE | EFF president Julius Malema delivers closing address of 2nd elective conference
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Sea Point 18:35 PM
Road name: High Level Road

Cape Town 15:27 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Three lucky Daily Lotto players strike it rich 28 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 