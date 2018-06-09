 

Second man arrested for murder of Eastern Cape farmer

2018-06-09 11:54

Correspondent

Handcuffs. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Handcuffs. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A second man has been arrested in connection with the murder of an Eastern Cape farmer, provincial police said on Saturday.

"Following an intense investigation, Detectives from Alexandria arrested a 21-year-old male," said Captain Mali Govender.

In November last year, farmer Riaan Scheepers, who was in his early sixties was attacked and severely beaten at his home by two men.

The attackers then fled with Scheepers's bakkie – although this was later recovered. It was also believed that the men stole a gun from the home.

Scheepers subsequently died in hospital and a charge of murder was added to that of house robbery.

Last December, Siphamandla Petse, aged 24, was arrested and appeared in court in connection with the crime.

At the time of Petse's arrest, items of clothing and the cellphone of the murdered farmer were recovered.

The second arrested man is now due in the Alexandria Magistrate's Court on Monday.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Land: Key facts ahead of Parliament's public hearings tour

2018-06-09 10:39

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Defiant Zuma issues stark warning to critics
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, June 8 2018-06-08 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 