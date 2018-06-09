Second man arrested for murder of Eastern Cape farmer

A second man has been arrested in connection with the murder of an Eastern Cape farmer, provincial police said on Saturday.

"Following an intense investigation, Detectives from Alexandria arrested a 21-year-old male," said Captain Mali Govender.

In November last year, farmer Riaan Scheepers, who was in his early sixties was attacked and severely beaten at his home by two men.

The attackers then fled with Scheepers's bakkie – although this was later recovered. It was also believed that the men stole a gun from the home.

Scheepers subsequently died in hospital and a charge of murder was added to that of house robbery.

Last December, Siphamandla Petse, aged 24, was arrested and appeared in court in connection with the crime.

At the time of Petse's arrest, items of clothing and the cellphone of the murdered farmer were recovered.

The second arrested man is now due in the Alexandria Magistrate's Court on Monday.

