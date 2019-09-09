 

Second person dies in deadly Joburg unrest

2019-09-09 07:03
Violence erupted in Malvern in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Violence erupted in Malvern in Johannesburg on Sunday. (Supplied)

A second person had been confirmed dead following a spate of violence that spilled over to the Johannesburg suburb of Malvern on Sunday.

According to EWN, Joburg Metro Police Department chief David Tembe has confirmed that a second person has been killed during clashes in the city.

Tembe reportedly said the latest victim was shot in Malvern on Sunday night.

Earlier on Sunday, one person was killed in violence in the Johannesburg city centre, with police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele confirming that the victim had been stabbed with a sharp object at the corner of Bree and Plein Streets.

Five others had been injured.

A group of men, some of them wielding sticks, pangas and tree branches, marched through the city centre after disrupting a meeting in which IFP President Emeritus Mangosuthu Buthelezi spoke to hostel residents following a week of deadly xenophobic violence.

Makhubele said 16 people were arrested for public violence and possession of stolen property before the situation in the CBD, Jeppestown and Hillbrow was reportedly "under control".

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler



