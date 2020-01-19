 

Secunda family murder: Dad couldn't cope with son's illness - report

2020-01-19 08:04
The Naude family. (Supplied)

The man who shot and killed his whole family in Secunda last week was distressed after his gifted son googled the symptoms of muscular dystrophy - an illness he suffered from, Rapport reported on Sunday. 

According to the report, the 17-year-old Hoërskool Secunda pupil was left with several questions about his condition. 

On Thursday, André Naudé, 50, shot Henko, his wife, Lizelle, 52, and his elderly mother, Tina, 83, before turning the gun on himself, News24 reported.

The police were called to the grisly scene on Friday at around 08:00 after Lizelle failed to show up at a school for disabled children, where she was employed as a teacher.

Lizelle celebrated her 52nd birthday on Christmas Day.

Andries Lee of Romans Security had visited the Naudé couple's house, where he discovered the dead bodies.

According to Rapport, André was upset that Henko had googled about his illness.

According to police spokesperson Captain Gerhard Elmes, Lizelle, Henko, and Tina were all found in their beds with bullet wounds to their left temples.

The police discovered André in the main bedroom sitting on the toilet.

He had apparently put a 9mm pistol in his mouth and shot himself.

The pistol was found on the floor. 

Two years to live

Lee, who was the first at the scene, reportedly said Henko discovered he had only two years left to live. 

Rapport quoted an unnamed friend of Lizelle who said that Henko had discovered how much pain his illness would cause him in future. 

He was reportedly already wheelchair-bound and had to be dressed and bathed by his parents. Despite this, he reportedly excelled at academics and was an excellent chess player. 

Encee van Huyssteen, the editor of The Bulletin newspaper in Secunda, was at the scene on Friday morning and told News24: "It is a real tragedy and shock. Neighbours were gathering at the scene shortly after the gruesome discovery."

Police are investigating the incident. 

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler

