 

Security and Justice select committee shocked by arrest of mayor in alleged murder plot

2018-05-26 17:51

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

Endumeni Mayor Siboniso Mbatha. (Twitter, @MkhulekoHlengwa)

Endumeni Mayor Siboniso Mbatha. (Twitter, @MkhulekoHlengwa)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Select Committee on Security and Justice have expressed shock at the arrest of the Endumeni mayor in KwaZulu-Natal, for allegedly plotting to have the municipality's speaker murdered.
 
Committee Chairperson Simphiwe Mtimunye said the committee noted the work of the province’s political task team in the arrest of Mayor Siboniso Mbatha, as well as the arrest of a councillor and a hitman.
 
Mtimunye said it was believed the speaker, Bongiwe Mbatha-Makhathini, had accused the mayor of corruption and undue influence in the awarding of tenders.

READ: Task team foils killing

“The committee does not expect such behaviour from South Africans. It is even worse when coming from elected public representatives.

"We condemn such criminality in the harshest possible terms. No one should be taking the law into their own hands. This speaks directly to the political killings that are currently on the increase in KwaZulu-Natal,” said Mtimunye.
 
Mtimunye said the committee also welcomed the work done by police that led to the arrest of five suspects and the recovery of R4 million linked to cash-in-transit robberies.

The arrests come after weeks of cash-in-transit robberies and attempted robberies in Gauteng.

Mtimunye noted that the arrests were the result of close collaboration between the police and the private sector, which led to the arrest of several employees of a cash-in-transit company.
 
“We commend the work of the police. This type of collaboration is what the country needs to ensure criminals are put behind bars as soon as possible. This should serve as a warning for criminals that there is no place to hide,” Mtimunye said.
 
The committee also welcomed the appointment of General Godfrey Lebeya as the new head of the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks).

Mtimunye said the committee believed Lebeya had the correct skill sets to lead the Hawks

Lebeya takes over from the Acting Head, General Yoliswa Matakata.

Mtimunye said the committee wanted to express their gratitude to Matakata for her hard work and dedication in this post over the past 18 months.
 

Read more on:    hawks  |  kwazulu-natal  |  durban

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mabuza pays tribute to Sam Nzima as he is laid to rest

2018-05-26 16:07

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Devastated predator park owner discovers poisoned lions and tiger
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, May 25 2018-05-25 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 