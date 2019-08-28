 

Security beefed up in Pretoria following violent protests

2019-08-28 21:16

Ntwaagae Seleka

Shops are burnt and looted in the Pretoria CBD. (Alex Mitchley, News24)

Shops are burnt and looted in the Pretoria CBD. (Alex Mitchley, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Security has been beefed up in Pretoria following widespread rioting and looting on Wednesday.

The capital came to a standstill after thousands of taxis blocked several roads in the CBD to protest the killing of one of their colleagues.

Buildings were set alight, widespread looting occurred and streets blockaded during a protest by taxi operators.

The City of Tshwane confirmed the riots were the result of the taxi driver's death on Tuesday - he was shot dead near the Bloed long distance taxi rank in Pretoria.

The Sowetan reported taxi operators had found people, suspected to be police officers, allegedly involved in the selling of drugs on Tuesday.

Taxi operators then used buses to block traffic to "deal" with the nyaope boys. 

WATCH | Widespread destruction in Pretoria CBD after protest descends into looting spree

Gauteng Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo and provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela met with the City and representatives of the taxi industry in Tshwane on Wednesday.

The police and Tshwane Metro Police Department have since intensified deployments and will maintain a presence in the CBD to ensure no further incidents occur.

Meanwhile, 10 people were arrested for the possession of suspected stolen property, while seven others were held for public violence.

Taxi industry representatives have distanced themselves from the incidents of looting that took place in the Pretoria CBD, and reiterated, on behalf of their operators, there was no aggression on their part.

South African National Taxi Council representative Mack Makata said the council "had planned for a demonstration to highlight some of the issues with the shooting of one of its members".

Criminal elements took advantage

Mataka added they believed some criminal elements had taken advantage of the situation to advance their criminal intent.

Mawela said the police would look into the allegations and assured the taxi industry that feedback would be given shortly.

"The taxi industry plays an integral part in the well-being of our communities so when they cry out for police attention, it is important that we respond positively and swiftly, in the best interests of the community," he added.

Mamabolo urged the police to prioritise the investigation of the murder case.

Read more on:    pretoria  |  protests
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Crackdown on spies under Zuma: Net closes in on 30 people but Kodwa keeps mum on Arthur Fraser

2019-08-28 21:13

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: No Wednesday winners 2019-08-28 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 