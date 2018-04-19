Security clearance showdown as Arthur Fraser and IGI face off in court

Arthur Fraser has been transferred from his position as State Security Agency (SSA) director general to the Department of Correctional Services with immediate effect earlier this week. (Paul Herman, News24)

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria is on Thursday expected to hear an urgent application by Inspector General of Intelligence Setlhomamaru Dintwe to interdict Arthur Fraser from interfering with his duties.

The legal action would go ahead despite Fraser being transferred from his position as State Security Agency (SSA) director general to the Department of Correctional Services with immediate effect earlier this week.

Dintwe claimed in his court application lodged last week that Fraser had allegedly sought to revoke his security clearance and had interfered with his functions while he was investigating a complaint lodged against the former SSA director general.

Dintwe has been investigating Fraser following a formal complaint lodged by the DA over the director general's involvement in an alleged parallel intelligence network.

In a statement released a week ago, Dintwe said he would ask the court to put measures in place to "ensure my personal security", following Fraser's "brazen and unlawful actions".

In court papers, Dintwe said he was seeking urgent interim relief to prevent Fraser from acting "unconstitutionally, unlawfully and [being] motivated by bad faith".

Investigation 'malicious'

"I seek a range of declaratory and interdictory relief on a final basis relating to the powers of the director general," he said in an affidavit, dated April 10.

City Press reported over the weekend that Fraser said he had withdrawn Dintwe's security clearance because the inspector general could not be trusted with state secrets.

He said he had evidence that Dintwe "personally and without authority disclosed classified information to representatives of political parties in Parliament", specifically the DA.



Fraser said he would only disclose his sources to a judge in camera.

He added that the investigation was a political conspiracy meant to discredit him and the ANC.

"The purported investigation is malicious and at the whims of political parties aimed at discrediting me, the agency and the current political leadership," Fraser said in his replying affidavit.

