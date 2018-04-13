Security company owner back in court for alleged murder of Krugersdorp tractor driver

Aron Mutavhatsindi, 42, who was shot and killed by a security guard near Matshelapad. (Supplied)

The owner of a security company, who allegedly shot and killed Tarlton tractor driver Aron Mutavhatsindi, is expected to appear in the Krugersdorp Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Mutavhatsindi was shot and killed in an open field near the informal settlement Matshelapad, outside Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg, on January 6.

The 42-year-old worked at the Bartlet Poultry Farm.

Petrus William Johannes Durant was released on R10 000 on January 15.

Magistrate Abdul Khan said it was in the interest of justice to release Durant on bail, despite the State's opposition to his release.

"The court is satisfied that [Durant] will stand trial," Khan said.

Khan added that the incident was not a racist act, but a criminal act.

"Racism is a cancer that should be removed. From the evidence that the court has, it was not an act of racism, but an act of crime. I cannot find that the accused acted [in a racist manner], but [he] acted in a criminal manner."

