Security guard accidentally shoots himself in the leg at KZN taxi rank

A security guard accidentally shot himself in the leg at a taxi rank in the Tongaat CBD, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Sunday.

Spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said Tongaat police were called to a shooting at the rank and found the rank guard with a gunshot wound to the leg.

"It is alleged that he accidentally shot himself with a rifle," said Mbele.

He was taken to hospital but will have to answer to a charge of discharging a firearm in public and alleged negligent handling of a firearm. He is under police guard while he recovers at hospital.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android or iPhone.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter