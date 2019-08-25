 

Security guard accidentally shoots himself in the leg at KZN taxi rank

2019-08-25 09:56

Jenni Evans

Police. (Photo: Getty Images/Gallo Images)

Police. (Photo: Getty Images/Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A security guard accidentally shot himself in the leg at a taxi rank in the Tongaat CBD, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Sunday.

Spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said Tongaat police were called to a shooting at the rank and found the rank guard with a gunshot wound to the leg. 

"It is alleged that he accidentally shot himself with a rifle," said Mbele. 

He was taken to hospital but will have to answer to a charge of discharging a firearm in public and alleged negligent handling of a firearm. He is under police guard while he recovers at hospital. 

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android or iPhone.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    tongaat  |  crime  |  accident
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Gauteng Department of Health records less than 1% of adverse events

27 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: One winner takes it all! 2019-08-24 21:39 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 