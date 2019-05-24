 

Security guard run over in Stellenbosch set to return to work soon

Jenna Etheridge

Mzwanele Wellem (Supplied)

Security guard Mzwanele Wellem is set to return to work soon, after a man drove over him in a parking area in Stellenbosch and fled the scene.

Wellem, 39, had only been working for Phangela Group for about a month when he was run over by a bakkie at Die Boord shopping complex on April 30.

He told News24 on Thursday that he was meeting with his company and also seeing a physiotherapist, as part of picking up the pieces of his life.

He chose not to speak about his injuries, but his family recently shared that he had a big cut on his head and other symptoms that were concerning.

Those who know him, as well as readers and social media users, said it was a miracle he survived after watching the video of the incident that went viral.

The motorist, Johan Steyn, 39, has since appeared in court.

News24 previously reported that he was granted R2 000 bail. He intends pleading not guilty to a charge of attempted murder (with an alternative charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm).

Zane Ntoyakhe, the human resources director at Phangela Group, said they were supporting Wellem and had reported the incident in terms of compensation for occupational injuries.

Wellem was expected to be back at work in June.

"He is doing well but he is not 100%," said Ntoyakhe.

The company indicated it would take its cue from the doctor's report when assigning work to him.

Ntoyakhe described Wellem as a "good guy and humble". He said it was the first time in the company's 19-year history that something like this had happened.

"It was a shocking thing for all of us. It was bad... especially when the man drove and ran away."

Two lawyers have been assisting the security guard on a pro-bono basis.

Steyn, who handed himself over to police, was not considered a flight risk by the court.

Referring to his intention to plead not guilty, Steyn said in an affidavit: "It is and has always been my contention that I have not committed any offence as alleged in this matter."

He is expected back in the Stellenbosch Magistrate's Court on June 27.

cape town  |  accidents
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
