Security guard run over in Stellenbosch set to return to work soon

Security guard Mzwanele Wellem is set to return to work soon, after a man drove over him in a parking area in Stellenbosch and fled the scene.

Wellem, 39, had only been working for Phangela Group for about a month when he was run over by a bakkie at Die Boord shopping complex on April 30.

He told News24 on Thursday that he was meeting with his company and also seeing a physiotherapist, as part of picking up the pieces of his life.

He chose not to speak about his injuries, but his family recently shared that he had a big cut on his head and other symptoms that were concerning.

Those who know him, as well as readers and social media users, said it was a miracle he survived after watching the video of the incident that went viral.

The motorist, Johan Steyn, 39, has since appeared in court.

News24 previously reported that he was granted R2 000 bail. He intends pleading not guilty to a charge of attempted murder (with an alternative charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm).

Zane Ntoyakhe, the human resources director at Phangela Group, said they were supporting Wellem and had reported the incident in terms of compensation for occupational injuries.

Wellem was expected to be back at work in June.

"He is doing well but he is not 100%," said Ntoyakhe.

The company indicated it would take its cue from the doctor's report when assigning work to him.