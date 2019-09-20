Security guard sentenced to 15 years for murdering colleague

A Pietermaritzburg man was imprisoned for 15 years on Friday for the murder of his colleague.

In a statement released on Friday, the police said three of the 15 years were suspended. This means he will serve 12 years direct imprisonment.

Sibusiso Mngadi, 31, shot his colleague, Vincent Hadebe, during an argument that ensued while they were on duty in February this year.

The two were patrolling a farm on Dargle Road in Boston, Pietermaritzburg, when an argument ensued. Mngadi produced his firearm and shot Hadebe three times in the head, chest and arm.

He was declared dead on the scene.

Mngadi was arrested at the scene and made several court appearances before being sentenced.

The court further declared him unfit to possess a firearm.