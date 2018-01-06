Security guard shot dead in Mthatha robbery

Mthatha – A 43-year-old security guard was shot and killed during a robbery at a mall in Mthatha on Friday evening.

Police spokesperson, Captain Dineo Koena, said two unknown gunmen had entered the shop and demanded money from a cashier at gunpoint.

She said an undisclosed amount of money was handed to them and they also took takkies, a school bag and a cap, valued at R2 179.

“When the suspects were exiting the shop, the deceased tried to arrest one of them but he was shot and died instantly, and thereafter the suspects fled the scene on foot,” she said.

Koena said a cartridge of a 9mm pistol was found at the scene. She said a case of murder and robbery was being investigated. No arrests had been made.

