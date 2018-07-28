 

Security guard shot in Pretoria cash-in-transit heist

2018-07-28 15:16

Mxolisi Mngadi

(PHOTO: Getty Images/Gallo Images)

A security guard has been shot and wounded in a cash-in-transit robbery in Pretoria on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the officer had just collected money from a complex on Lilian Ngoyi Street when unknown gunmen who were travelling in a sedan attacked him.

"During a tussle for the money box the security guard was shot in his hand. The suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of money and a firearm belonging to the security guard," Naidoo said.

He said no one has been arrested yet for the robbery.

"But we have implemented a 72-hour activation plan which involves mobilisation of the crime intelligence unit, the Hawks, forensic experts, general detectives as well as tactical teams to support the investigating team," said Naidoo.

Naidoo also confirmed Friday's cash-in-transit heist in Kraaifontein, Cape Town where an unknown number of suspects blew up a CIT van.

He said the security guards had just collected money at a service station when they were attacked.

"The suspects opened fire, causing their vehicle to veer off the road, and they robbed them of an undisclosed amount of money," Naidoo said.

A 72-hour activation plan has also been implemented there [as well], he added.

Naidoo said he had no information that three security guards were injured during that robbery.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said that paramedics arrived on scene around 19:30 and found what was left of the van in the middle of the road.

He said three security officers who had been in the van were seated on the side of the road.

Apart from being visibly shaken, all three officers sustained minor injuries. They were taken to the Mediclinic Cape Gate Hospital for treatment. 

pretoria  |  crime  |  cash in transit heists

