 

Security guard who 'accidentally' killed man to appear in court

2017-12-27 12:25

Mxolisi Mngadi

Durban - The security guard who "accidentally" shot and killed a manager of a fast food outlet on Christmas Day in Mandeni, KwaZulu-Natal, has been charged with murder, police said on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said the 46-year-old security guard was expected to appear at the Nyoni Magistrate's Court later on Wednesday.

"A case of murder was opened at Mandeni police station after a 52-year-old man was accidentally shot on Monday.

"It is alleged that a security guard was attacked by dogs at about 14:30 and he allegedly fired a warning shot. It is reported that a bullet ricocheted and hit the man on the head. He was rushed to hospital where he later died," said Zwane.

READ: Man shot dead on Christmas Day in apparent freak accident

Zwane added that the guard's firearm was seized for ballistic tests.

IPSS Medical Rescue's Paul Herbst said the deceased was leaving home when his dogs ran out into the street.

The guard, who had passed the residence, felt threatened by the dogs and drew his firearm.

"The victim's son, who was following the dogs, pleaded with the guard not to shoot the non-aggressive pets. Moments later, a single gunshot was discharged. The victim's son turned toward his father, and found him lying on the ground," Herbst said.

The man was stabilised and placed on a ventilator before being rushed to Umhlanga Hospital, where he later died, he said.

