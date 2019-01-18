PICS: Security guard who intervened in boy's assault at Somerset West mall honoured

Andries Monare being honoured by Waterstone Village shopping centre, the community, customers and tenants after saving a boy from being seriously injured in a stabbing incident. (Supplied)

The security guard who prevented a 5-year-old child from being seriously injured in a stabbing incident at Waterstone Village shopping centre in Somerset West was honoured on Thursday.

The shopping centre's management, customers, tenants and community members showed their appreciation to guard Andries Monare after a man, 47, attempted to stab the 5-year-old in the chest while he was sitting in a trolley on Monday.

Police initially said the man walked towards the trolley, took out a knife and stabbed the boy in the chest. The mall disputed the statement, saying the boy had only sustained a flesh wound in the scuffle after the guard anticipated the suspect's intentions and intervened.

Monare received an "excellence in service" award for "outstanding performance and dedication" for his bravery.

Gifts were also presented to Monare by the community.

'Thank you for being our hero'

The accused, identified as UK citizen Mark Hay, appeared in court on Wednesday on charges of common assault and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

According to Waterstone Village centre manager, Daphne Kriel, Monare noticed Hay approaching the child and "took him down with force before he could stab him".