 

'Security reasons' behind Bushiri's earlier than expected court appearance - Hawks

2019-05-09 20:59

Kamva Somdyala

Prophet Shepherd. (Veli Nhlapo, Gallo Images, file)

Prophet Shepherd. (Veli Nhlapo, Gallo Images, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary appeared at the Pretoria Commercial Crime Court earlier than expected, a move the Hawks say was due to "security reasons".

The embattled leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church and his wife were initially due in court on Friday, May 10.

The couple faces charges of fraud, money laundering and the contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca), which they are alleged to have committed from 2015.

The contravention of the Act was in relation to Exchange Control Regulations of foreign currency of $1 147 200 (around R15m).

At their previous appearance in February, they were granted R100 000 bail each.

Their bail conditions included a stipulation that they remain in Gauteng. 

Magistrate Mark van Wyk ordered their travel documents remain in the State's possession.

If they needed to travel they would need to get written permission from investigating officers. 

Bushiri and his wife were also not allowed to make contact with any of the witnesses.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi told News24 that the court date was moved closer due to security reasons.

"An arrangement between the State and defence was made [for the couple to appear earlier than anticipated],"Mulaudzi said.

He declined to say what the security reasons were.

Mulaudzi added that after the agreement, the court was approached and the Bushiri’s "made a brief appearance in court on Tuesday".

The case has now been postponed to August 28.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

NEXT ON NEWS24X

Battleground Gauteng - Strong showing for ANC in JHB, Tshwane, but party well below 60%

2019-05-09 20:41

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: No winners, jackpot stands on R450 000 2019-05-08 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 