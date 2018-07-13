 

SEE: British MP tweets image showing apartheid flag

2018-07-13 15:33
Michael Fabricant (left) poses with Howling Laud Hope. (Adrian Dennis, AFP)

Michael Fabricant (left) poses with Howling Laud Hope. (Adrian Dennis, AFP)

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant is courting controversy on Twitter after a picture surfaced of him and an apartheid-era South African flag in his office.

Channel Four News Fact Check tweeted an image of Fabricant and the flag on his mantelpiece.

The tweet, which questioned why the flag was in the background, was quickly shared more than 800 times and has more than 100 comments.

"When is the Conservative party going to do something about their endemic racism?" responded SamuJones.

Fabricant responded to C4 News Fact Check saying that the flag related to his work during the 1980s.

"They are from some of the countries where I had work visits in the 1980s."

He explained to Business Insider that the flag was linked to radio work with the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

"I did a radio contract years ago with the SABC," Fabricant told BI."I also have a communist-era USSR hammer and sickle flag on the same mantelpiece because I also did work with Radio Moscow."

Fabricant also came under fire on Friday for an Islamophobic tweet about London Mayor Sadiq Khan. The tweet, which has since been deleted, showed an image of Khan mounted by a pig.

This was apparently in response to Khan allowing a balloon to be flown in London depicting the president as a baby in a nappy.

Also read: SEE: Demonstrators mock Trump with giant balloon

In a statement, Fabricant said he "accidentally" tweeted the "vile" picture without spotting what it was really about.

"When I saw the picture, I thought it was just a funny cartoon of a flying pig doing something to the baby Trump blimp."

