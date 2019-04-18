 

SEE: EFF women march to Constitutional Court to demand justice for gender-based violence victims

2019-04-18 20:16

Ethan Van Diemen

eff, economic freedom fighters, march, women, constitutional court

eff, economic freedom fighters, march, women, constitutional court

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Women who are members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Thursday marched from Mary Fitzgerald Square to Constitutional Hill to demand the retraining of judges and justices to better deal with sexual harassment, women abuse, rape and other matters related to gender-based violence.

eff, economic freedom fighters, march, women, cons                                                                                                     (Photo: Supplied)

In a tweet, the EFF stated that the party "recognises that while patriarchy and sexism are pervasive in our society, it is children, black women and gender and sexual minorities who suffer the most from gender-based violence".

They added that "a courtroom must not be another form of trauma for women victims of rape and sexual violence".

Some of the demonstrators' demands included the "education of the police on gender justice and the establishment of specialised law enforcement units to deal with women, sexual and gender minority-related crimes".

They also called for the abolition of all cultural practices which promote and tolerate gender discrimination and gender-based violence.

The women want gender equality enforced through institutions such as the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), Commission for Gender Equality (CGE), Commission for Promotion and Rights of Cultural and Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL)".

In addition, they demanded that "all victims abused must be treated with fairness, respect and courtesy, in private, without discrimination, regardless of circumstances, population group, gender, age, disability, sexual orientation and appearance".

MPs Natasha Ntlangwini and Thembi Msane signed the memorandum on behalf of the EFF while Constitutional Court Manager Hlengani Thomas Rikhotso signed the memorandum on behalf of the apex court.

According to Safer Spaces, "gender-based violence is a profound and widespread problem in South Africa, impacting on almost every aspect of life. Gender-based violence, which disproportionately affects women and girls, is systemic and deeply entrenched in institutions, cultures and traditions in South Africa."

As defined by one study, gender-based violence can be broadly defined as "the general term used to capture violence that occurs as a result of the normative role expectations associated with each gender, along with the unequal power relationships between genders, within the context of a specific society".

eff, economic freedom fighters, march, women, cons

                                                                                                 (Photo: Supplied)

 

The EFF women's protest march is not the first attempt to practically address the scourge of gender-based violence.

News24 previously reported that Minister in the Presidency for Women Bathabile Dlamini wants an overhaul of criminal justice legislation that could lead to domestic violence being categorised as a separate crime category.

The Minister, responding to a parliamentary question, stated that her department made a commitment during the trial of Nigerian pastor Tim Omotoso to "revisit the Sexual Offences Act, the Domestic Violence Act and the Criminal Procedure Act".

"The amendments will seek to invest in strengthening justice systems to investigate and prosecute sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) cases effectively; [and] strengthening data collection systems, so that there is clarity on the extent and depth of the problem," reads Dlamini's answer.

According to Dlamini, in 2017-'18 women were the victims of 2 390 murders, 36 731 sexual offences, 3 554 attempted murders, 53 263 assaults with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and 81 141 common assaults.

eff, economic freedom fighters, march, women, cons

                                                                                              (Photo: Supplied)

Read more on:    eff  |  bathabile dlamini  |  women's rights
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Friday's weather: Temperatures rise, fire warnings for 5 provinces

2019-04-18 19:51

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
SEE: Tonight's Daily Lotto results 2019-04-17 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 