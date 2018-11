The EFF is seemingly continuing to taunt Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba about a leaked clip of "a sexual nature", this time during a Parliamentary question session to the president.

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi apparently took a jibe at Gigaba in the National Assembly on Tuesday, where President Cyril Ramaphosa was responding to questions.

Without mentioning Gigaba's name, Ndlozi suggested that the president get camera-less cellphones for his Cabinet member. He then held up a very old-looking mobile phone.

"Honourable president, you know this phone doesn't have a camera," Ndlozi said to laughter from the EFF benches.

"You may want to start ordering it for Cabinet members, because it will save us a lot [from] some of their embarassing activities.

"It can't even be hacked this phone. Can I come maybe give it to you so you have a model of what phones might be critical for honourable Cabinet members?"

Gigaba was then captured on camera showing Ndlozi his pinky finger.

The exchange had some on Twitter giggling, while others were just left confused.

READ: Gigaba on sex tape: 'My wife and I have absolutely nothing to be ashamed of'

Earlier this week, EFF leader Julius Malema also seemingly mocked Gigaba in a video clip circulating on social media.

In Malema’s video, filmed by himself in a moving vehicle, he mocks the minister, saying he hopes his video will replace the video of the "porn star".

"… Julius Malema dancing… nicely enjoying himself [in] a video with the hope that that dance will replace porn star. Never. We are not playing with ourselves, we are playing music ... that’s all."

