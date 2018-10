What To Read Next

Extremely severe weather conditions have lashed parts of Gauteng on Saturday, with cars being caught up in flash floods and roads blocked by hail.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a notice for severe thunderstorms across Gauteng.

It warned of possible hail, heavy downpours and strong winds.

In addition to the potential for hail and damaging winds, the SAWS also indicated the likelihood for localised heavy and/or incidents of flash funding for Gauteng as well as over the eastern parts of the North West, northern and eastern parts of the Free State and western Mpumalanga.

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi was unavailable for comment.

City of Tshwane Emergency Management Services spokesperson Johan Pieterse was also not immediately available for comment.