 

SEE: 'Heavy delays' out of Cape Town CBD as taxis block major roadways

2019-10-18 14:35

Tammy Petersen

Minibus taxis again blocked roads in the Cape Town CBD early on Friday early afternoon, slowing down traffic and causing "heavy delays" out of the city along all major routes, the City of Cape Town's traffic services said.

Spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout said traffic authorities and police were engaging with the drivers to get them to move.

Christiaan Barnard Street had been closed in both directions, between Hertzog Boulevard and Tennant Street, as taxis blocked the road.

Traffic along the N2 outbound, at the M5, was also slowed down.

Nelson Mandela Boulevard in and outbound was blocked at Searle Street. The road has since been reopened, Bezuidenhout said.

On the N2 outbound at Raapenberg Road, tow trucks removed taxis, she said. At 14:45, the road was reopened.

Tyres were also set alight in the left lane of the N2 outbound at Bhunga Avenue.

The N2 on Friday afternoon. (Supplied, Maxine Bezu

The N2 on Friday afternoon. (Supplied: Maxine Bezuidenhout)

She was unable to say if the unrest was related to Tuesday's action in which taxi drivers protested over warrants during afternoon traffic, blocking roads.

Commuters had been threatened and violently forced out of minibuses, News24 reported.

The action was condemned by mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, who slammed the "violent reaction to the rule of law", in which a police officer was assaulted and robbed of his firearm.

The unrest was believed to have been related to the issuing of warrants and impounding of illegal taxis during an operation on Tuesday, the fact that they were fined in the first place, and the fine amount, Smith said at the time.

Fine amounts, he pointed out, were set by the provincial government.

Read more on:    cape town  |  traffic  |  protests
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Man killed at posh Umhlanga hotel in KZN

2019-10-18 14:17

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | THE STORY: Inside the Bishops sex scandal
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 14:56 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Plattekloof 14:44 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
One Daily Lotto player wins R381k jackpot 2019-10-17 21:34 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 