SEE: Man killed, another critical after being thrown from car in Benoni crash

A Benoni collision has left one dead and four injured. (Supplied, ER24)

A man has been killed and four others were left injured - one critically - after a car accident in Benoni in Gauteng on Friday night.

On arrival at the scene in Main Reef Road at around 21:15, ER24 paramedics found two occupants of one of the cars had been thrown from the vehicle.

The one occupant, in his mid-20s, was declared dead on the scene.

The second occupant, in his mid-30s, had suffered critical injuries and was put on advanced life support before being transported to a local private hospital.

The three occupants of the second vehicle, all men aged between 30 and 40, suffered moderate injuries and were treated on scene before being transported to Far East Rand Provincial Hospital for further care.

The exact details around the accident are still unclear, ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell added.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter