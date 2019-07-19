SEE: SA politicians get in on FaceApp fun

An 'old-age' version of EFF leader Julius Malema using the FaceApp. (@Sentletse via Twitter)

The possibility of handing over their faces and names to recently trending FaceApp have not deterred people from getting in on the fun.

The app, which allows users to change their faces to make themselves look either young or old, has swept through social media platforms this week, despite being two years old.

Powered by AI, the app has more than 80 million active users, according to its website, but that number has now almost doubled, according to reports.

Politicians and local celebrities have warmed up to the app, as they continue to share their "old-age photos" even with the threat that it now "owns over 150 million people's faces and names".

According to FaceApp's user agreement, it owns a never-ending, irrevocable royalty free licence to do almost anything it wishes with it.





Joining in on the fun were some South African politicians and celebrities.

Here is a wrap of some well-known South Africans who have used the app.

DA MP Phumzile Van Damme was somewhat pleased there was a possibility she would look like her grandmother.

EFF MP Naledi Chirwa had her old-age profile all sorted out when the app revealed how she would look in years to come.

This tweet went viral after it was suggested that EFF leader Julius Malema resembled late former president Nelson Mandela.

Actress Terry Pheto's caption was simply: "At least my granny lips aren't dry."

Idols judge Somizi Mhlongo took to Instagram to share his "older version" and it seems it is a version he is looking forward to if his caption on the post is anything to go by.

