 

SEE: Snow brings a moment of beauty in coronavirus gloom

2020-04-28 19:00

Jenni Evans

Martin Schultz stands in the snow. (Facebook)

Blankets of snow on the Maluti Mountains in Lesotho and in Tiffendell in the southern Drakensberg provided a brief moment of beauty lighting up the gloom of the coronavirus lockdown on Tuesday.

Because of the lockdown, only locals will be able to enjoy the twinkling frosting.

SA Weather Service forecaster Mbavhi Maliage said this might be a blessing in disguise because less movement of people meant fewer snow-related emergencies.

"We can just see the beauty of it."

Extremely cold

She added the service had received reports of snow around the Afriski resort in Lesotho and high-lying areas between South Africa and Lesotho on Monday night and Tuesday morning. 

This was in line with a weather warning it had already issued.

At Tiffendell ski resort in the southern Drakensberg, there was snow on the mountainside.

Reservationist Elizma den Heyer said it was just a "light dusting", but it was extremely cold.

Tiffindell


Tiffindell. (Supplied by Tiffindell/Mike Visser)

