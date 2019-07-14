 

SEE: Stolen sheep found hidden in a hole

2019-07-14 22:50

Jenni Evans

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Eastern Cape police rescued 25 sheep that had been stolen and stashed in a hole in the ground, a spokesperson said on Sunday.

Tembinkosi Kinana said the sheep were found in the hole at a farm in the Avondale policing precinct at Mt Fletcher on Saturday after a tip-off.

"On arrival at the scene, they indeed found about 25 livestock hidden in the dark hole," said Kinana.

"The sheep were later identified as belonging to a local farmer who reported them stolen earlier in the day." 

The farmer had noticed them missing when he woke up on Saturday, but they were recovered by the unit on the same day.

His livestock was handed back to him but the sheep rustlers are still at large.

sheep

(Supplied)

On July 8, Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga and fellow police officials met with farmers in King Williams Town to find a solution to apparent rampant stock theft along the areas bordering Lesotho.

Police stated at the time that farmers in Mt Fletcher, Ugie and Elliot were being cleaned out of due to stock theft. 

Kinana appealed to residents in the affected areas to contact their local police station or call crime stop number 08 600 10 111 to pass on information on the thieves.  All the information supplied will be kept confidential. 

The Lesotho Times reported that due to a drought, some BaSotho were grazing over the border with South Africa, but one of the consequences was also stock theft on either side of the border. 

Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mashaba on ambulance services takeover: 'If it ain’t broken, don’t fix it'

37 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto stands at R420 000 with no Sunday winner 2019-07-14 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Audit Supervisor

Western Cape
Mass Staffing Projects
R240 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

Senior Accountant

Cape Town
PurpleDot Solutions
R40 000.00 - R45 000.00 Per Month

Quantity Surveyor

Western Cape
Tumaini Consulting
R400 000.00 - R500 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 