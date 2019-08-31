 

SEE: Tent collapses during meeting in Durban, three children rushed to hospital

2019-08-31 17:38

Alex Mitchley

A tent collapsed due to strong winds in Durban. (Rescue Care)

A tent collapsed due to strong winds in Durban. (Rescue Care)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Three children were rushed to hospital and 15 others treated for minor injuries in Durban on Saturday after a tent collapsed due to strong winds.

Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene on Bellair Road near the Cato Manor sports ground, where a number of people were having a meeting in the tent before it collapsed.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said a number of people had sustained minor injuries and three children were seriously injured.

Tent, collapsed tent

(RescueCare)

"Three kids were rushed to hospital by community members, they were seriously injured," Jamieson said.

Paramedics treated 15 patients, most of them adults for minor injuries, he added, saying the tent collapsed because of the severe winds.

tent, collapsed tent

(RescueCare)

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    durban  |  injuries  |  paramedics  |  tent collapsed
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SABS looks to standardise reusable sanitary pads

2019-08-31 14:23

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: One winner scoops R540k 2019-08-30 21:28 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 