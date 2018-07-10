SEE: The #100MenMarch against gender violence takes to the streets of Pretoria

A large contingent of SAPS students and different churches at the #100MenMarch in Pretoria. (Alex Mitchley/News24)

The 100 Men March, which is making its way through Pretoria on Tuesday, is aimed at raising awareness of violence against women and children in the country.



Government representatives and supporters from various other sectors of society such as lawyers, judges, clergy from diverse faith movements, police, nurses and other civil servants, bikers, as well as members of the National Taxi Alliance, are marching in support of ending gender violence and abuse.

"The 100 Men March seeks to highlight the negative impact of violence against women and children on South African society," acting director-general of the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) Phumla Williams said.

"Marshals in clearly marked regalia will assist in ensuring the smooth movement of participants through the city," she said.

"Metro police from the City of Tshwane will close certain roads at certain times to ensure that the marchers move speedily through the city."

The march began at Kgosi Mampuru Street and is set to end at the Southern Lawns of the Union Buildings.








