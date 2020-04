South Africa is expected to move from a Level 5 to a Level 4 lockdown as of 1 May.



Level 4 makes provision for limited economic activity and the easing of some movement. A curfew from 20:00 to 05:00 will kick in, it will be mandatory to wear a cloth face mask, you will be able to buy hot foods for delivery, but you still can't buy alcohol.

Have a look at the permissions and restrictions: